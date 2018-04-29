Watch: Laser light show on Lord Shiva set against the Himalayas in Kedarnath

A unique laser show is being showcased for the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. The laser show showcases Lord Shiva in different avatars.

Larger than life images of Lord Shiva are being showcased in the laser show set against the Himalaya.

#WATCH Lord Shiva laser show set against the Himalayas for pilgrims at Kedarnath shrine #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/csFnHrVkbO — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018

Kedarnath Temple opened for pilgrims on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri with several new highlights. While preparations began in the wee hours of the morning, the temple was opened at 0615 hours with vedic hymns reverberating all over, and in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh, on Saturday, had extended a welcome to devotees from all over to the shrine in Garhwal Himalayas. He had assured that all arrangements like electricity, water, health and safety have been ensured on the trek route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath.

Authorities have also assured that there are doctors available at every kilometer in the trek and that adequate lodgings have been provided for pilgrims.

This year, there has been an emphasis on enriching the experience of pilgrims who can now look forward to features like a daily laser show on Lord Shiva.

Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines have already been reopened while the gates of Badrinath will be reopened on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)