no confidence motion

Watch live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's speech on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Watch live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's speech on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

It has been an intense and no-holds-barred debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion and the charges levelled by the opposition parties against his government. The no-confidence motion, moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has the support of most of the opposition parties but the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government is expected to sail through it based on the number game.

Watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Zee News and the live streaming on zeenews.com.  

The opening salvo was fired by Jayadev Galla, the TDP MP from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and one of the wealthiest parliamentarians with declared assets of Rs 683 crore during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP MP from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Singh and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh were among the speakers who spoke against the no-confidence motion.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech in which he levelled a series of allegations against the central government. At the end of his speech, he made a dramatic move and walked up to the Prime Minister and shook hands with him and then surprised him with a hug too.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan later said that Rahul Gandhi's gesture was uncalled for and that the Congress MP should have maintained the dignity of the House and the Prime Minister's chair. The BJP later announced that it would move a privilege motion against Rahul.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Congress ML Mallikarjun Kharge were the other prominent speakers. 

Earlier the Shiv Sena and Biju Janata Dal boycotted the floor proceedings ahead of the crucial trust vote. With the exit of Shiv Sena with 18 MPs and BJD with 19 MPs, the number game in Lok Sabha changed. The effective strength of the Lok Sabha is now 497, down from 534. The BJP-NDA government now needs just 249 MPs in its favour to defeat the no-confidence motion.

