Watch live streaming on mobile, desktop of nation paying homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and latest news updates on the former PM

NEW DELHI: Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of modern India's tallest leaders and former Prime Minister, will be laid to rest at the Smriti Sthal on Friday at 4 pm. The veteran leader died after a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. He breathed his last at 5.05 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

His mortal remains were taken from the premier healthcare institution to the former prime minister’s residence at 6-A Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, where leaders from across the country arrived to pay their last respects.

As the leaders paid tributes to the three-time prime minister of the country, BJP chief Amit Shah told mediapersons that the mortal remains would be kept at party headquarters from Friday morning for general public to pay their last respects.

From 7.30 AM to 8.30 AM, his mortal remains will be kept for last respect at his residence. At 9 AM, his mortal remains will be taken to BJP headquarters. The final journey will begin at 1 pm and the former prime minister will be accorded a state funeral at 4 pm at Smriti Sthal in New Delhi.

As a mark of respect to the departed leader, The BJP-led central government has declared a 7-day state mourning across the country. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast at all offices and institutions throughout the country. All the government offices will be functional only for half day on Friday.

