Watch Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypoll results Live streaming on Zee News for Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia, Palghar, Nagaland, Palus Kadegaon, Noorpur, Jokihat, Gomia, Silli, Chengannur, Ampati, Shahkot, Tharali, Maheshtala seats

Counting of votes for by-elections to four Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly constituencies is being held on Thursday. The Lok Sabha constituencies where votes are being counted are Kairana (Uttar Pradesh), Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar (Maharashtra) and Nagaland parliamentary constituency, and the 10 assembly seats are Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).

The bypolls hold significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, including the Congress, which are united against the ruling saffron party. The results of bypolls in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh is being watched closely. The BJP is facing a fight in the seat from the RLD, which has the backing of the BSP, the SP and the Congress.

Following the party’s defeat in from Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had profusely campaigned for Kairana seat in Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra’s Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia seats, all four major parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - left no stone unturned to woo the electorates in their favour.

Elections were necessitated in Kairana after the seat fell vacant in February following the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Singh, from the seat. In Maharashtra, Palghar is a reserved seat, which was previously held by the BJP. The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga died in January.