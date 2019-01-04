Watch: Mamata Banerjee plays badminton during trip to Bengal village

Apart from politics, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is a keen fitness enthusiast. Mamata on Friday shared a video on microblogging site Twitter, where she can be seen playing badminton.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister wrote, “We love sports. A token game in a village.”

Notably, the Trinamool Congress supremo walks for approximately 20 minutes every morning. She also often plays badminton to ensure her fitness.

According to reports, the video of Mamata Banerjee playing badminton was recorded on Thursday. During her state-wide tour to take a stock of preparations for the upcoming elections, Mamata reached Bolpur village and there she took out some time to play badminton.

Other members of the Trinamool Congress have also got inspired Mamata and her enthusiasm for fitness. According to TMC leader Derek O’Brien, only a fit body has a health and active mind.