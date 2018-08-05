हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MiG 29K

Watch: MiG-29K jet in race with Lamborghini at Goa's Dabolim airport

Reports suggested that the exercise would be captured and covered exclusively by an automobile magazine.

Watch: MiG-29K jet in race with Lamborghini at Goa&#039;s Dabolim airport

A 44-second video of Indian Navy’s frontline fighter jet MiG-29K racing with a Lamborghini at Dabolim airport in Goa has gone viral on social media. In the video, the jet can be seen racing ahead of the Italian supercar before taking off into the sky.

According to reports, the permission was granted by high-ranked officials of Indian Navy in order to grab the attention of youth to join the armed force. Reports also suggested that the exercise would be captured and covered exclusively by an automobile magazine.

A report in The Times of India said an advertisement campaign/promotional video was being reading by the Indian Navy to reach out to youth who could be recruited for pilot training.

The video clearly depicts the might of the fighter jet in comparison to the supercar, in an apparent message to youth who constantly thrive for adrenaline rush.

Earlier this year, a MiG 29K aircraft had come in news for wrong reasons as it veered off the runway while taking off. The pilot had, however, ejected himself to safety. Operations at Goa airport were also suspended.

Tags:
MiG 29KMiG 29K videoMiG 29K video Lamborghini raceGoa

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close