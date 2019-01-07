Watch: NCP MP Madhukar Kukde dances on ‘Aankh Maare’ at school function

It was an unusual sight at a school function in Bhandara when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Madhukar Kukde shook a leg with children on a song from Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. The veteran MP from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in Maharashtra danced on the stage along with school children on the remake version of ‘Aankh Maare’ song.

The performance of the NCP MP was caught on camera and shared on microblogging site Twitter by news agency ANI.

#WATCH NCP MP from Bhandara-Gondiya Madhukar Kukade dances with students during a school function in Bhandara. #Maharashtra (5.1.19) pic.twitter.com/tCJJB9igxr — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

Some girl students, dressed in traditional Marathi-style saari, also danced with the veteran leader on the stage.

Kukde was earlier a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and represented Tumsar constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for three terms.

In the Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll, Kukde had defeated Hemant Patle of the BJP by more than 48,000 votes.

The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated as BJP MP Nana Patole quit the Lok Sabha membership as well as the BJP after publicly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his style of functioning.