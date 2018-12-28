Watch: Nitin Gadkari rescues Arvind Kejriwal's speech after BJP workers troll CM by coughing

New Delhi: The ongoing cold wave, coupled with pollution, in Delhi may have made coughing common but there appeared something 'suspicious' about how many BJP workers were clearing their throats during CM Arvind Kejriwal's recent speech at an event here. The coughing got to a point where union minister Nitin Gadkari, also present at the event, had to intervene and ask audience members to maintain silence.

News agency ANI posted a video in which Kejriwal is heard making a speech which is interspaced with sounds of coughing from members in the audience. It is reported that most of these were BJP workers. "It would be nice if there is a bit of silence," Kejriwal requested, forced to veer from his speech. Sporadic coughing, however, continued unabated, prompting Gadkari to step in. "You (Kejriwal) please begin (the speech)," he said before asking members in the audience to maintain decorum. "Please maintain silence, this is a government event."

#WATCH BJP workers troll Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, start coughing when he begins to talk. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari intervened and Kejriwal began. pic.twitter.com/tABmZJcreS — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

Kejriwal has often been mocked for incessant coughing - both on social media and offline, even though it is a medical condition and he has been to Bengaluru several times for treatment.

Kejriwal has also often been targeted by BJP on charges of having failed people of Delhi. But interrupting his speech by what may well be deliberate coughing is being seen as rather disrespectful to the chief-ministerial post and office. It is something that even Gadkari may have realised as he put aside political differences to ensure a government event is not made a mockery of.