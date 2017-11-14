Watch - PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Manila

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indians to work hard to ensure that the 21st Century belongs to India.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Philippines capital, he said difficulties might be there but once it's crossed no one can stop India from achieving new heights.

"Our efforts are aimed at transforming India and ensuring everything in our nation matches global standards," PM Modi said in his nearly 35-minute speech.

Noting that 21st Century is described as Asia's Century, he told the cheering audience that it was duty of every Indian to work hard to make it a century of India.

"I say it is possible," PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister further said that India has always contributed to the world peace and more than 1.25 lakh Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives just for peace during the two world wars.

"Our contingent in the UN Peacekeeping Forces is among the biggest. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, peace is integral to our culture," he said, highlighting India's contribution to the world peace.

PM Modi also lauded his government's initiatives such as 'Swachh Bharat', 'Jan Dhan Yojna' and 'Ujjwala Yojana'.

