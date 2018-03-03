Watch: PM Modi leads ‘observance of silence’ in memory of BJP, RSS workers killed in 'political violence' across India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the BJP's impressive performance in Tripura Assembly polls people's answer to "fear, lies and confusion" being spread against his government.

He also targeted the Congress, saying it was never so diminished as a party as it is now.

In an address to party workers at the BJP's newly constructed headquarters following the announcement of the polls results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, PM Modi also took an apparent dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying some people grow in designation but shrink in stature.

In contrast, he said, BJP chief Amit Shah was marching ahead by leading the party to victories in many states. The PM described Shah as the architect of the party's victories.

He also attributed the party's performance to its organisational work and local leaders, who, he said, are not highlighted in the media as they are not known much.

PM Modi took a brief pause when there was a call for prayers from a nearby mosque and also paid respect along with the audience to deceased party workers, allegedly victims of 'political violence', by keeping silence for a while.

PM Modi further said that the people of the Northeast had a sense of alienation but his government worked overtime to remove it. Central ministers have spent more nights in one of these states to deal with their problems in the last four years than they did all the years earlier, he said.

"Fear, lies and confusion were being spread," PM Modi said, an apparent reference to the Opposition's criticism of his government over a host of issues, and added now people have answered it through their votes.

When his government takes some actions, it is dubbed as a vendetta, he said, apparently referring to criminal cases against some opposition leaders and their kin in corruption and other matters. But it is in fact 'mandetta' as the people have given the mandate to act, he said.

The PM charted his party's phenomenal rise in different parts of the country as from "no one to won".

With the Left accusing the BJP of using money and muscle power in its bastion of Tripura, he said Opposition parties often did not concede defeats in a sportsman's spirit.

Amid a 'disinformation' campaign, stories about the BJP's and its government's good works had reached far corners, PM Modi claimed and asked its leaders to work with a 360-degree approach for all-round development.

He said the BJP's win in Tripura was no ordinary victory and it was a journey from "shoonya to shikhara" (zero to peak). The people of the Northeast supported his government's "Act East policy" and "politics of performance", he said.

