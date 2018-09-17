हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Watch: PM Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday, interacts with students in Varanasi

On Tuesday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. He will also visit the Banaras Hindu University.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi to celebrate his 68th birthday. He reached his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday afternoon and was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi, who was slated to celebrate his birthday with children from schools in the district, visited a school in Varanasi's Narur village and interacted with the students.

During the event, the Prime Minister said, "Students must give importance to sports. Go out and play, it is very important."

Later in the day, PM Modi reached Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi where he was warmly greeted by the school children.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. He will also visit the Banaras Hindu University.

Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi rose from being a tea seller to the Prime Minister of the country. He hails from Vadnagar in Gujarat.

PM Modi became a full-time worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1971 and was assigned to the BJP more than a decade later, in 1985.

His first major political achievement was in 2001 when he was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014 when the BJP got a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

