Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi burns Ravana effigy in Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in Dussehra celebrations at the Luv-Kush Ramlila in Lal Quila Maidan in the national capital. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi burnt the effigy of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari also shared the stage with the President and the Prime Minister.

#WATCH: President Kovind & PM Modi at Dussehra celebrations in Delhi https://t.co/InQNdFOy4Q — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of the country, making the end of Durga Puja. In Northern India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi burns effigy of Ravan during #Dusherra celebrations at Luv-Kush Ramlila in Lal Qila Maidan. pic.twitter.com/TER0Dzw6UZ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

For the Dussehra celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Police had issued elaborate traffic advisory. Traffic restrictions were in place in Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Turkman Gate after 5 pm.

Due to the burning of effigies, traffic was reportedly slow at Kotwali, Kamla Market, Ambedkar Nagar, Greater Kailash, South Avenue, Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Hari Nagar, Vikas Puri, Naraina and Sultan Puri.