Python

Watch: Python tries to strangle forest ranger during selfie-clicking session

The range officer had rescued the massive python

ANI photo

JALPAIGURI: In what can only be termed as a narrow escape, Range Officer Sanjoy Dutta had a close shave after the python he rescued tried to strangle him. 

Dutta, a Range Officer at Baikunthapur Forest in West Bengal's Dooars, had reportedly rescued an 18-feet python, weighing 40 kilos from Saheb Bari area of Jalpaiguri district.

After rescuing, Dutta posed for selfied with locals, the massive reptile hanging around his neck. 

Suddenly, the serpent started to curl around to choke the Range Officer. 

Dutta is heard saying “Kichhu hobe na (Nothing will happen)” repeated as locals scream and try to run away. Two more men are seen helping Dutta, as he rushes away from the area in an effort to take the reptile away from the scene.

By the end of the 38-second video, Dutta along with his aide successfully manages to control the mammoth python. 

