Watch: Rahul Gandhi ‘blames’ Amit Shah as microphone goes off during speech

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a humorous dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah as the microphone went off during his speech at an event in the national capital.

As the Gandhi scion was addressing a gathering at ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan’ in New Delhi,his speech was disrupted due to a technical glitch in the microphone, which went off with a buzzing sound.

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says 'Amit Shah ji ne mic off kar diya' after his microphone went off during his speech at 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan' in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WZI5mjX3OD — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Just before the microphone went off, Rahul Gandhi was targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that “they were making all attempts to create a prison around the ‘golden bird’, but we were trying to prevent them from doing the same”.

And it was at this point that the microphone went off, following which Rahul Gandhi went for a humorous take on the same, saying, “Amit Shah ji ne mic band karaa diya (Amit Shah ji got the microphone switched off).”

This comes a day after the Congress took a dig at the BJP president over the incident of the tricolour falling at the ruling party’s headquarters in New Delhi. As BJP president Amit Shah tried to unfurl the national flag at the BJP office on the occasion of Independence Day, the tricolour slid to the ground.

Taking a dig at the BJP over the incident, the Congress questioned as to how the party planned to manage the country when it could not even handle the national flag. The opposition party had also shared a video of the incident on microblogging site Twitter.

"Those who cannot handle the flag, how will they handle the country? If those people who have treated the flag with contempt for over 50 years had not done so, the flag would not have been insulted like it was today. Those who give lectures to others on patriotism, do not even know etiquettes of the national anthem," tweeted the Congress along with the video.