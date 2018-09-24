हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Watch: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers to lord Shiva amid ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ chants

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on Monday, he was greeted by Kanwarias. The Gandhi scion was greeted with chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ as he visited a temple of Lord Shiva.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/INCIndia

The Congress chief was also felicitated by Kanwarias as he offered prayers at the Shiva temple. According to reports, many hoardings were put up across Amethi, calling the Gandhi scion a Shiva disciple. Rahul Gandhi was also presented a photograph of lord Shiva.

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency by offering prayers at the Shiva temple. Notably, during his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party had put up several posters referring to the party chief as a Shiva bhakt.

The Congress chief is slated to lay the foundation stone for a project undertaken from Madhya Pradesh local area development fund at Jias. He will also address women of Self-Help Groups near Fursatganj.

The Gandhi will also reportedly address more than 150 gram pradhans during his visit.

After Amethi, the Congress president is scheduled to hold a roadshow and public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and September 28.

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi will visit the Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot on September 27 and then hold public meetings and a road show from Satna to Rewa.

On September 28, the Congress chief will hold a meeting in Baikunthpur.

