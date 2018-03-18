Watch: RJD leader dances, misbehaves with female performer, throws away cash

In fresh embarrassment to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a video of a leader of the party dancing with a female dancer and throwing away bundles of cash has gone viral. Prabhat Khabar reported that the man seen dancing in the video is RJD leader Arun Dadpuri.

The video was reportedly filmed during a wedding ceremony. Apart from dancing, the leader was also seen making indecent gestures in the video. During the course of the dance, the RJD member also lifted the dancer in his arms. He let go of the dancer only after people started objecting.

According to the report, the video was recorded on March 10. The wedding ceremony was reportedly held at Ram Sahay High School in Fatehpur. Several gunshots could also be heard in the video, which were reportedly part of the celebratory firing at the event.

The video has gone viral just days after the RJD emerged victorious in Araria Lok Sabha as well as Jehanabad by-elections in Bihar.

In Jehanabad, RJD's Suday Yadav defeated his Janata Dal (United) rival Abhiram Sharma, while in Araria, RJD's Sarfaraz Alam defeated his nearest BJP adversary Pradip Kumar Singh.

Suday is the son of former state minister Mundrika Singh Yadav, whose death necessitated the bypoll. Araria was earlier represented by RJD's Mohammad Taslimuddin whose death on September 17, 2017, necessitated the bypoll.

The RJD candidate from Araria, Sarfaraz Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad's party to enter into fray in the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin. Lalu Prasad Yadav's party contested Araria and Jehanabad seats and it gave Bhabua to ally Congress in a seat-sharing arrangement.