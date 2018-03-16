हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: Rs 3 lakh stolen from SBI, police hunt for 12-year-old suspect

Local police officials say that it is not uncommon for gangs to use children to carry out acts of crime on their behalf

Updated: Mar 16, 2018, 23:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Rs 3 lakh were stolen from a State Bank of India branch in Rampur and CCTV footage from inside the premises have helped cops pin suspicion on a 12-year-old boy.

In the video, the boy can be seen behind a sectional compartment before getting up and making his way out with a bag in his hand. Before making his final exit, the boy does turn around for one last look but at least in the CCTV footage, bank employees and other customers appear oblivious.

 

 

While local police officials say that it is not uncommon for gangs to use children to carry out acts of crime on their behalf, they have already launched a thorough investigation. Prima facie, they say, the boy is the prime suspect as bank authorities raised an alarm moments after he made his rather daring exit.

