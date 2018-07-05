हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Watch: Shocking CCTV video of jewellery store owner's fight with robber couple

The incident took place at a jewel shop in Sangareddy's Beeramguda in Telangana. 

Watch: Shocking CCTV video of jewellery store owner&#039;s fight with robber couple
ANI photo

A dramatic footage has emerged in which a jewellery shop owner is seen fighting with a robber couple who came to loot his shop in Sangareddy district in Telangana. However, he could not save his shop from getting robbed.

Two people, a man and a woman, alleged to be couple entered a jewellery shop, posing as customers, with an intention of robbery. As per reports, 32-yr-old Jayaram, owner of Jai Bhavani Jewellery shop, showed them a variety of jewel pieces. Later, he went into the strongroom to take out more jewellery when he was followed by one of the robbers.

In the video, Jayaram is seen putting up a brave fight with the robbers. At one point of time, he nearly overpowered the couple. However, later, he is seen wriggling with pain in his hand and eyes. Reportedly, he was thrown chilli powder in his eyes. 

Check out the video here: 

It is being said that the robbers decamped with jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash. 

Tags:
Viral videoCCTV footagejewellery shop robberyrobbers fight video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close