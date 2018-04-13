Watch: Shocking video shows government official driving with protesting man on bonnet

New Delhi: In a shocking incident which could have turned tragic, a protesting man jumped on the bonnet of a car belonging to a UP government official and was intentionally driven four kilometers before being let off. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The bizarre episode unfolded in UP's Ramnagar where a group of villagers reached the office of block development officer Pankaj Kumar Gautam on Wednesday. They wanted to meet him to demand the second instalment of funds for building toilets in their village. It has been alleged that the villagers had to resort to protesting after their wait extended for several hours. Once Gautam did come out of his office, he apparently made for his vehicle. The villagers surrounded him but he still managed to enter the car and turn the ignition on. While several villagers managed to escape when Gautam reportedly slowly began to move out his vehicle, one man - Brij Pal - jumped on the bonnet to stop him. Angered by his action, Gautam decided to keep moving and eventually even made a video of the incident.

A visibly angry Brij Pal was driven for four kilometers - clinging on with one hand and using his phone to make calls with the other. When the car eventually did halt, both Brij Pal and Gautam exchanged heated words before the government official decided to end the video and drive off. Consequently, both of them have lodged cross-FIRs.

An inquiry into the incident has been ordered but most people on social media are slamming the government official for putting Brij Pal's life in danger - even if it may have been the villager who instigated him.