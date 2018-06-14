हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CRPF

Watch: Stone pelters target CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal

The CRPF bus had allegedly hit a bike after which people started pelting stones at the vehicle

Image Courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: Stone pelters in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). They pelted stones on the convoy allegedly after one of the CRPF buses hit a motorcycle in the area.
 
A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI:
 

 
This is not the first time when the CRPF has been received by stone pelters. On May 1, stone pelters had targeted some CRPF vehicles in Srinagar. The stone pelting was so heavy that one of the drivers allegedly ran over a 21-year-old youth.
 
The youth, identified as Kaiser Ahmad, was immediately rushed to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura following the accident, but later succumbed to his injuries the next day. The CRPF vehicle was stuck amid a protesting mob when the incident took place.
 
Jammu and Kashmir Police had registered two FIRs against the Srinagar Unit of CRPF after the stone pelter died on May 2.
 
The police said there was no deployment in the area as the authorities had decided to ease tension in the area during Friday's congregational prayers.
 
However, after the Friday prayers culminated at the Jamia Masjid, a group of youths reportedly started pelting stones on the security forces.
 
The police further added that the forces fired tear shells to chase away the protestors. Some protestors attacked a vehicle of the security forces which had taken a wrong turn and crossed paths with the mob while it was reportedly going for another assignment.
 
The vehicle hit two other youths from the agitating mob, leaving them injured. The injured were taken to SKIMS hospital in Soura for treatment.

