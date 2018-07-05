हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Watch: Tej Pratap Yadav brushes rift speculation aside by crowning Tejashwi Yadav

Brushing aside all controversies over rift within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday felicitated brother Tejashwi Yadav during the foundation day ceremony of the party in Patna.

After addressing party members on the occasion, Tej Pratap Yadav invited Tejashwi to the dais and crowned him with a “mukut”. Taking a dig at the media, the former Bihar health minister asked mediapersons to properly show the felicitation of Tejashwi Yadav.

He also gave a slogan during his speech: “Jo jalte hain jalne de, Tejashwi ko mukut pehnayenge (let those who are jealous be jealous, Tejashwi will be crowned)”. Tejashwi also touched the feet of his elder brother to seek his blessings.

Tej Pratap further reiterated during his speech that there were some anti-social elements within the RJD who were conspiring to defame the Yadav family, adding that the party leadership would not let them succeed.

Ahead of the event, the RJD foundation day was marred in controversy with the invitation card for the same omitting the names of Tej Pratap and his sister Misa Bharti.

Another highlight was a poster carrying a photograph of Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya Rai, triggering speculations of joining active politics. The posters appeared even as Tej Pratap continued to claim that his wife, granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, would not join politics.

Recently, a post was made on Tej Pratap’s Facebook page, alleging that his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi did not pay any heed to issues raised by him without regard to elements in the party who were defaming him. However, the post was soon deleted. In a fresh post on the social networking site, Tej Pratap had accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hacking his profile and making the post.

