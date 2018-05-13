Watch: Tejashwi, Misa and Rabri dance to Bhojpuri dance numbers at Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai wedding

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai got married at a grand function in Patna on Saturday. The wedding ceremony was attended by a galaxy of VIPs, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

With RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also attending the wedding after being given a parole for three days, celebrations were in full swing at the wedding, and taking to the dance floor were former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, ex-deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti, among others. Tej Pratap and Aishwarya also accompanied the family members to shake a leg to the tunes of several Bhojpuri and Hindi songs.

Among the song played by the DJ was popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lagawelu jab lipstick’ by Pawan Singh and a song made exclusively for the wedding – ‘Naachal jaayi Tej ke barati mein Bhai ji’.

Several videos from the wedding has gone viral, but one can’t miss this video where Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, Misa and Rabri are seen dancing to foot-tapping numbers.

The wedding ceremony of Lalu Yadav’s son took place at the sprawling Bihar Veterinary College ground in Patna in the presence of several leaders from the opposition parties and dignitaries

Over 100 cooks were called to prepare the meal for the function on Saturday. The menu had an authentic traditional feel to it. The dishes offered to the guests included Gulab Jamun, Bundi Malai, Imarti, Kadhai Paneer, Vegetable Kofta, Parwal, Dum aloo, Kashmiri Dal, Vegetable biryani, Meetha Dahi Vada, Naan, Missi Roti, Punjabi Kulcha, Punjabi Chhole, Puri, Pulao, Litti Chokha among even more mouthwatering dishes.

Invitations were sent out to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Praful Patel Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.