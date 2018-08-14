हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiranga Yatra

Watch: Tiranga yatra held in Bihar’s Jehanabad with 1 km-long tricolour

A day before India celebrates 72nd Independence Day, a group of people carried out an unprecedented Tiranga Yatra in Jehanabad in Bihar. The group, comprising members of a local organisation named ‘Ek Roti’, took out a procession holding a tricolour, which was 1 km long.

The Tiranga Yatra was also attended by students of some schools and coaching institutes. Patriotic songs were also played as the group carried out the yatra.

A video of the yatra was shared on YouTube by Prabhat Khabar.

The yatra started from the residence of the district collector and culminated at Gandhi Maidan. District Collector Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Superintendent of Police Manish, and other district administration officials also attended the event.

Tags:
Tiranga YatraBiharJehanabadJehanabad Tiranga YatraIndependence Day

