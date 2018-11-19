Watch: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb sings ‘dil diya hai jaan bhi denge, aye Tripura tere liye’

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is often in news over his controversial remarks, is now charming people with his voice.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is often in news over his controversial remarks, is now charming people with his voice. At a recent event in Agartala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader crooned a popular patriotic song – ‘Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge, aye watan tere liye’, and received a big round of applause from the audience.

The Tripura Chief Minister sung the song during the closing ceremony of 6th North East Youth Festival 2018 at Agartala. A video of the same was shared on microblogging site Twitter by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Somnath Saha.

According to Saha, the Chief Minister sang the popular song from film Karma following a request from noted Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik, who could be seen alongside Deb in the video.

The original song was sung by Mohammad Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthy, and starred yeateryear actors Nutan and Dilip Kumar.

The Tripura CM is known for his statements that often stir nation-wide debates. Earlier this month, he had said, "Today, I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the CM residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition."

In August, Deb grabbed the limelight by saying ducks raise the Oxygen level in water bodies when they swim. He wants to distribute ducks among villagers in his state because they boost the rural economy. But he added saying ducks come with rare features -- they recycle water and their swimming increases Oxygen levels in water bodies which is very beneficial for fishes. 

In April, he had claimed that the Internet is nothing new to India and that it existed even in the days of Mahabharata.

In May, he claimed that Rabindranath Tagore gave away his Nobel Prize in protest against the British, in an apparent reference to Tagore's protest against Jallianwalla Bagh massacre of 1919.

Biplab Kumar DebTripura Chief MinisterBiplab Kumar Deb singingBiplab Kumar song

