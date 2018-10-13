Watch: Visually-impaired girls perform on Garba song penned by PM Narendra Modi

It’s Garba season and several new songs and dance videos are being released during the Navratras. The latest in the lot in a song penned by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video of the song has been released wherein visually challenged girls can be seen performing to the song.

The girls who performed on the song are reportedly from the Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh in Ahmedabad. The song is titled ‘Ghume Aane Garbo’, and has been sung by Aishwarya Majumdar and Ami Parikh.

Here’s the video:

Touched to see this. The spirit of this Garba has been brought to life by these daughters! Hope everyone's having a blessed Navratri. https://t.co/8JjwIJvdTL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2018

The video, tweeted by news agency ANI, was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter.

