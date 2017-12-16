Watch: Want to develop Meghalaya as a top tourist destination in India, says PM Modi

Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road in Shillong and said that the Centre wants to develop Meghalaya as a top tourist destination in the country.

While stressing that the Centre's motto is 'transformation by transportation' after inaugurating the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road, PM Modi also pointed out that development of the North East is one of his government's top priorities.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi addresses at a public rally in Shillong, Meghalaya. https://t.co/piOt8WVwry — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

After inaugurating the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road, the PM said, ''It will boost economic activity and establish a direct link between the important towns of the state, Shillong and Tura. Travel time will be significantly reduced. Our motto is 'Transformation by transportation'.''

Outlining the importance which his government attaches to the development of northeastern states, PM said, ''When our govt came to power in 2014, I gave clear instructions to my ministers that one of them must visit Northeast every 15 days. The visit shouldn't be like you reached there in morning and return Delhi in evening. When our ministers come here, they stay and meet people.''

The govt is executing 15 new rail lines for nearly 14000 km length, this will cost Rs 47,000 crores and boost infrastructure in the North-East region, PM Modi said in Shillong

''After Morarji Desai, if any Prime Minister took part in a meeting of North-eastern council, it was me. Last year, I inaugurated the North-eastern council meeting in Shillong,'' the PM further said.

''During my last visit to Meghalaya in May 2016, I spoke about the promotion of tourism in the State. We want to make Meghalaya a top tourism destination. The government of India has sanctioned around Rs One hundred crores for development of tourist destinations in the State,'' PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 60 MW Tuirial hydro-power project in Mizoram's Aizawl.

"Today we gather here to celebrate a significant milestone in the history of Mizoram, the completion and dedication of the 60 Mega-Watt Tuirial hydro-power project. It is the first large hydropower project in Mizoram which will boost the socio-economic development of the state," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally here.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Northeast comes ahead of the Mizoram legislative assembly elections, which is expected to take place in 2018.

With ANI inputs