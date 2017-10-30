Watch: When Akshay Kumar turned cook for soldiers

New Delhi: National Award-winning Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who on several occasions has come forward to offer his helping hand to the Indian Army soldiers in whatever way possible, is now back with a advertisement of Fortune oil, with a nationalism touch.

The ad shows the versatile Bollywood actor interacting with the military personnel and asking them about the missing aspects of their lives and also cooking food for them.

In the advertisement, the Bollywood's most bankable star is seen cooking few items of food for the soldiers and giving them a taste of 'Ghar Ka Khana'.

Join me and @FortuneFoods as we salute the Indian soldiers by taking the taste of home to them. Kyonki #GharKaKhana ghar ka khana hota hai pic.twitter.com/MjDnPh3L6Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 30, 2017

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met the actor and lauded his efforts towards helping the Indian Army.

Launched by Rajnath Singh and Akshay in April, 'Bharat Ke Veer' aims to facilitate online donation directly to the families of paramilitary troopers who have sacrificed their lives for the country since January 1, 2016.

The Diwali festival became merrier for families of 103 slain policemen and Army personnel in Maharashtra, courtesy an initiative by a senior IPS officer and actor Akshar Kumar, with the latter contributing over Rs 25 lakh for the cause.

Born in Amritsar to Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia, Akshay's father was a military officer. The actor lived in Chandi Chowk area, New Delhi for a brief time during his childhood. However, he was soon shifted to Mumbai where he lived in Koliwada. His real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, but changed it before entering films.

Nobody would believe but yes Akshay served as a chef in Bangkok before becoming a superstar in Bollywood. Akki, who is a black belt in Taekwondo got his formal Martial Arts training in Bangkok. He even learned Muay Thai—a combat sport of Thailand. He likes to watch WWE and Kane is his favourite wrestler. While his training there, Akki served as a chef and a waiter, reportedly.