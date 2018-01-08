Watch: When Rahul Gandhi got a rousing welcome in Bahrain

In his first visit to a foreign country after becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi is in Bahrain. The Gandhi scion received a positive reception, which the Congress termed as “euphoric”.

The Congress tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in the Kingdom of Bahrain, wherein large number of people thronged him to click his photographs. Posters welcoming him were also seen at the airport.

Euphoric reception for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Kingdom of Bahrain. This is CP’s first foreign visit after his takeover. pic.twitter.com/zsGOaXnwCv — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018

A day after his arrival in the kingdom, the Congress president on Monday met Crown Prince of Bahrain, HRH Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Gandhi scion tweeted that the crown prince and he “discussed a variety of issues of interest to India and Bahrain”.

Had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain, H.R.H. Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed a variety of issues of interest to India and Bahrain. @BahrainCPnews pic.twitter.com/BxHm9AttmG — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 8, 2018

Rahul Gandhi was also slated to address the Indian diaspora on Monday and the event was expected to be attended by NRIs from 65 countries.

The Congress president was received by members of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) at the airport.

Praising the Indian diaspora across the world, he had on Sunday called the NRIs the true representatives of the country's soft power and the brand ambassadors of the nation across the globe.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow, tweets Congress President Rahul Gandhi," he had tweeted.