WATCH: With Sitharaman onboard, Navy displays INS Vikramaditya's might

Sitharaman went to overview Indian Navy's showcase of operational might and maritime prowess at sea.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 21:03 PM IST
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day sea sortie, on Tuesday observed the night time takeoff of the MiG-29K aircraft from INS Vikramaditya.

The defence minister took to Twitter and said, "From on board INS Vikramaditya viewing some air/heli borne under-water detection capabilities - with Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Sunil Lanba and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FoC in C) Western Command Vice Admiral Girish Luthra."

A video shared by ANI shows Sitharaman who is onboard INS Vikramaditya and is being assisted by a naval officer.

In the 40-second video, the modified aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is seen taking off from the runway.

INS Vikramaditya has been serving the Indian Navy since 2013.

On Monday, Sitharaman had visited Goa to oversee various naval operations. These operations included Practice Missile Firings, warships submarine and aircraft interaction exercises, flying operations from aircraft carrier and fly-past.

In the event, held along the western coast of the country, the Navy showcased more than ten ships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various Naval aircrafts.

The event that started on Monday exhibited Navy's combat capabilities and battle readiness along the Western coast of India.

