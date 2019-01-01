Watch: World kicks off 2019 with spectacular fireworks, grand celebrations

The clock struck 12 and billions of people ushered in 2019 with grand celebrations and stunning fireworks across the world. Millions stepped out on the roads wishing one another, partying and singing to welcome the New Year 2019.

In New Delhi, revellers gathered around Connaught Place and India where grand parties and celebrations were organised to mark the arrival of the new year. Around 15,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure New Year celebrations go off smoothly.

In Bangalore, like every year, hundreds turned up MG Road, the Brigade Road and the Residency Road to ring in 2019. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Gateway of India and several other places were illuminated on new year's eve in Mumbai. Revellers sang on the roads, welcoming New Year 2019.

Hundreds stepped out in Park Circus and nearby areas in Kolkata to celebrate the New Year

Andhra Pradesh: Firecrackers burst in Vijayawada to welcome #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/89FrFZn328 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar lit up with dazzling fireworks.

Punjab: Fireworks at Golden Temple in Amritsar as the city welcomes the #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/i35XdogQQ8 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Sydney and Hong Kong were among the first nations to welcome to the New Year 2019. Australia's capital city organised its biggest-ever fireworks display, using a record amount of pyrotechnics as well as new effects. Colours lit up the city's skyline for 12 minutes and dazzled the more than 1.5 million spectators who packed the harbour front and parks, reported AFP.

In Hong Kong, hundreds of thousands of revellers packed the streets on both sides of the city's Victoria Harbour for a spectacular 10-minute firework show. Some USD 1.8 million worth of pyrotechnics bathed the city's skyscrapers in a dizzying array of colours accompanied by a score that included Auld Lang Syne sung in Cantonese, Mandarin and English.

Here are some videos and images from across the world:

Athens: Greece ushers in the new year with celebratory fireworks. #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/BuQTWENEBf — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

France's Paris welcomes the new year with spectacular fireworks. #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/oOeqo836Gx — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Zee Media wishes all our readers a Happy New Year 2019.

(With agency inputs)