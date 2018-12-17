Watched Youtube on how to kill: Police charge sheet against Major Nikhil Handa in Shailaja Dwivedi death case

New Delhi: Patiala House Court on Monday framed charges against Army Major Nikhil Rai Handa for murder (302 IPC) and destruction of evidence (201 IPC) in the Shailja Dwivedi death case, according to news agency ANI.

In the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police, it is stated that a night before the incident, Handa had watched several videos on Youtube on how to kill someone. The charge sheet says that this indicates his intention of murdering Shailja.

Shailaja's body was found with her throat slit near Brar Square of the Delhi Cantonment area in June. Her husband - Major Amit Dwivedi, had told police that he suspected Handa to be behind the murder. CCTV footages from the area were scanned and a search operation was launched for Handa who was eventually apprehended from Meerut.

It is suspected that Handa wanted to marry Shailaja and murdered her when she refused. Handa revealed during interrogation that he knew Shailja since 2015 and in 2017, he and the victim's husband were posted together in Dimapur in Nagaland.