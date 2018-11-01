हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Qatar Airways

Water tanker hits Qatar Airways aircraft, damages it; inquiry initiated

The 103 passengers who were aboard the flight were stranded the at the airport. However, no passenger was hurt in the incident.

Water tanker hits Qatar Airways aircraft, damages it; inquiry initiated

A water tanker hit a Qatar Airways aircraft, which was preparing to take off for Doha from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Thursday night, and damaged the belly of the aircraft. The 103 passengers who were aboard the flight were stranded the at the airport. However, no passenger was hurt in the incident.

Around 2.30 am when passengers were boarding the plane, a water tanker hit the belly of the Doha-bound flight, near the landing gear, an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to an initial inspection, the AAI official said, the water tanker had technical issues and the brake wasn't functioning properly, resulting in the incident.

The plane was immediately grounded for inspection and the passengers were safely de-boarded, he said.

No one was hurt in the accident, the official noted.

"All 103 passengers of the flight have been provided accommodation at a nearby hotel. They will be taking the 3 am flight to Doha tomorrow (Friday)," he said.

Initial inspection suggests that the water tanker had technical issues, the brake wasn't functioning properly, the AAI official added.

Meanwhile, a source in the DGCA said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident. "We will take corrective measures based on the inquiry report," he said.

Tags:
Qatar AirwaysQatar Airways aircraftKolkata Qatar Airways aircraftNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close