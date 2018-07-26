'Waterfall' in Vasundhara near Delhi after road caves in - Watch

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain threw life out of gear in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. Due to the downpur, several areas were submerged in water. In one such incident of normal life being disrupted, a video has gone viral of a road being caved in leading a waterfall-like flow, right in the middle of the road.

The video, showing the road turn into a waterfall with the rain water running on it flowing into a big dug up part of a road, has gone viral.

The incident took place outside Vartalok Apartment in Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad. Owing to the gaping hole that was created due to the caved in road, residents of the the apartments in the Vartalok Society have been asked to move away from the area. Severe water-logging has been reported from various parts of Ghaziabad.

#WATCH Road caves in Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad following heavy rains in the area. pic.twitter.com/syZlNGszrM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2018

Though the rains have brought respite from the humid conditions and brought the mercury down, the water-logged roads and potholes brought traffic to a halt in many areas throughout the day. The traffic police have been actively listing routes that should be avoided due to water-logging.

People of Noida, Ghaziabad and other border areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi turned out to be the worst sufferers. "When roads turn into rivers, you feel like you are rowing your car," a 49-year-old man commented sarcastically said, about the state of roads in Noida.

A commuter travelling from Kalkaji Extension to Noida said that covering the route usually takes 25 minutes but due to heavy rains on Thursday, the streets were completely choked. "The travelling time went up to 1.2 hours. There was heavy traffic from Sarita Vihar underpass till Kalindi Kunj. And from Kalindi Kunj to Noida Sector 18," he said.