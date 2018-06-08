हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Class 12th result

WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 declared at wbresults.nic.in, Here's how to check Uccha Madhyamik HS Result 2018

The ‪West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday (May 30, 2017) declared ‬WBCHSE Results 2018/HS Result 2018/WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2018 on Friday, June 8 at 10 am. Candidates can view their results on wbresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults, results.gov.in and exametc.com.

WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 declared at wbresults.nic.in, Here&#039;s how to check Uccha Madhyamik HS Result 2018

West Bengal Board HS Result 2018: The ‪West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday (May 30, 2017) declared ‬WBCHSE Results 2018/HS Result 2018/WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2018 on Friday, June 8 at 10 am. Candidates can view their results on wbresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults, results.gov.in and exametc.com.
The overall pass percentage is 83.57 per cent. Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri District School emerged as the topper with 99.2 per cent in Arts stream. Ritvik Kumar Sahu scored 98.6 per cent emerging as the second topper science stream.

The WBCHSE had conducted the Uccha Madhyamik Examination for the academic year 2017-18 from March 27, 2018 to April 11, 2018. 

Here's how to Check WB Board 12th Result 2018

Step 1: Visit wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com. 
Step 2: Look for West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Education Examination-2018 link and click on it.
Step 3: Enter the Roll No and date of birth and submit
Step 4: The results will be displayed on screen. Please save a copy of the result.

Candidates can also get their results via SMS.

Get Your WBCHSE Higher Secondary Result 2018  ON SMS
SMS - WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Last year, the results were released in the last week of May.

The West Bengal Government established the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in the year 1975. The head office of WBCHSE is located in Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata and has 4 regional offices across West Bengal. It also has offices at Bidhannagar, Karunamoyee, Kolkata, other than the regional offices. The WBCHSE is the government-recognized autonomous examining authority for Class 12th.

Tags:
Class 12th resultexam resultsWB Class 12 Result 2018WB Higher Secondary Result 2018WB HS Result 2018wbbse.orgWBCHSE 12th Result 2018WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2018WBCHSE HS Result 2018WBCHSE Result 2018wbresults.nic.inWest Bengal Board class 12 Result 2018West Bengal Board Result 2018West Bengal Board Results 2018West Bengal Class 12 Result 2018West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary EducationWest Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2018West Bengal HS Result 2018West Bengal HS Results 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close