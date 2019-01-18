हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ISRO

We are at par with China, says ISRO Chairman K Sivan on space race

The statement comes days after China landed Chang'e-4 lunar probe on the dark side of the moon and ahead of India's Chandrayaan 2 mission which will be launched this year. 

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan has said when it comes to India vs China debate in the space sector, India is at par with China. "Regarding the tech part, we are at par with them," said Sivan.

Explaining the difference between India's Chandrayaan 2 mission and China's rover, Sivan said, "Chinese have landed on the dark side of the moon. We are going to land on the light side of the moon. Only thing is we landing where nobody else has gone. Going closer to the south pole, which nobody has gone."

Speaking on India's Gaganyaan mission, the first manned space mission that ISRO is gearing up to launch in 2022, Sivan said that many countries including France and Russia and even NASA has extended its help to India. "We will make use of everybody's expertise and help for maximum benefit," said Sivan.

"We want to make sure that the children and students are more aware of ISRO's programmes. We want to bring student for young scientists programme. Student's satellite, Kalamsat, is being launched. Along with this outreach programme, we have incubation centres. These are for spreading the wings of ISRO. We have 32 missions to be completed this year," added Sivan on the main focus of ISRO this year.

