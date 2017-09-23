We are not gods, says Supreme Court, dismisses plea to abolish mosquitoes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its helplessness when a petitioner sought the apex court's directions to "abolish" mosquitoes from the country. The apex court said: "What you are asking us to do, only God can do. Do not ask us to do things which only the God can do. We are not Gods."

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also added that it is not possible for the court to go to everyone's house and say that there is a mosquito or a house fly there and it should be removed.

The SC bench rejected the petition filed by Dhanesh Ieshdhan saying that "there is a way to file a petition". Ieshdhan had sought that "unified guidelines to abolish mosquitoes which cause mosquito-borne diseases" must be formed. However, the SC bench said that no court cannot pass such a direction to the authorities to eliminate mosquitoes from the country.

Dhanesh also argued that the government authorities must be made accountable if there is a loss of life due to vector-borne diseases. Recalling a 2015 case, the petitioner said that a similar plea was dismissed by the apex court then but later the court itself took cognisance of the matter related to dengue and other such diseases in Delhi.

The World Health Organisation has estimated that mosquitoes have killed over 725,000 people globally. However, after much efforts and research, experts and entomologists around the globe have been forced to unanimously accept that there is no way to get completely rid of mosquitoes from the world.