We are prepared to tackle all contingencies: Air Force chief

The Air Chief Marshal was in the city to inaugurate the 56th Annual Conference organised by the Indian Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 15:57
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Bengaluru: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Friday asserted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was prepared to tackle all contingencies.

He was replying to a query on the preparedness of the IAF to face any eventuality in the wake of a standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Dokalam sector in Bhutan.

The Air Chief Marshal was in the city to inaugurate the 56th Annual Conference organised by the Indian Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

Dhanoa had, in a media interview in July, said there had been a tremendous jump in the capabilities of the Air Force from the time of the 1999 Kargil war and the ability to operate day and night and in all weather conditions had shown a significant increase in the last 18 years.

He had also said the ability to keep a vigil along the border had increased, as had the IAF's reconnaissance capabilities.

In a message to his men, Dhanoa had said they should be ready to execute operations in a very short time with whatever they had and not with what they were supposed to have.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Dhanoa said grounding of pilots on medical grounds was a tremendous loss to the IAF and also adversely affected the morale of the individuals concerned.

"Your scientific work may provide hope to the aviators, who have overcome medical ailments, to return to active flying duties," he said.

