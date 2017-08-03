We are ready for war but Dokalam issue can be resolved through talks: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj targeted the Congress leadership for its stand on the dispute between China, Bhutan and India as she raised the Dokalam issued in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

While addressing the leaders in the House, Sushma said the border stand-off with China cannot be resolved through a war but can be settled through bilateral talks.

"Patience is key to resolving problems" because of patience is lost, there can be a provocation on the other side," Suhsmashe said.

"We will keep patience to resolve the issue," she said referring to the Dokalam stand-off issue with China.

"We will keep engaging with China to resolve the dispute," Swaraj said replying to a discussion on "India's foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners" during which members voiced concern over the stand-off and raised questions over India's policy.

In response to questions, she said military readiness is always there as the military is meant to fight wars.

"But war cannot resolve problems. So wisdom is to resolve diplomatically," the external affairs minister asserted.

She expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through bilateral talks. Sushma also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in last 17 years, no other Prime Minister ever set foot in Nepal, out of which 11 years India was under Congress.

She also added that PM Modi's Lahore visit was an out-of-the-box decision.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress for questioning the government's stand on the foreign policy, Sushma reminded them of the blockade that prevailed during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure.

Sushma also criticised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the Chinese envoy and said, "I am saddened that the leader of Congress in an attempt to know about India-China stand-off didn't ask the government of India, but chose to meet the Chinese ambassador."

Highlighting India's strong foreign relations, Swaraj asserted, "Today both America and Russia stand with India. Defence Minister of Russia had said that Russia shares India's concerns on international terrorism."

"Indian government has tried to improve relations with Pakistan many times but terror and talks can't go together," she said on government's road map to improve relation with Pakistan.

