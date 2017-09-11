'We believe in universal toleration, accept all religions as true'- Top quotes from Swami Vivekananda's historic Chicago speech

New Delhi: Referring to the historic speech of Swami Vivekananda at Chicago in 1893, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that people today associate 9/11 with the terror attacks of 2001 in New York, but the 9/11 of 1893 was about a message of love and brotherhood. Pm Modi was speaking at the convention of students in national capital.

Take a look at the top quotes from Vivekananda's 1893 speech here:

- I am proud to belong to the religion which has sheltered and is still fostering the remnant of the grand Zoroastrian nation.

- We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true.

- I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.

- I am proud to tell you that we have gathered in our bosom the purest remnant of the Israelites, who came to Southern India and took refuge with us in the very year in which their holy temple was shattered to pieces by Roman tyranny.

- Referring quotes from Bhagavad Gita, Vivekananda had said, “Whosoever comes to Me, through whatsoever form, I reach them; all are struggling through paths which in the end lead to Me”

- Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilization, and sent whole nations to despair.