We brought northeast closer to Delhi, says PM Modi during Independence Day speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation from Red Fort on India's 72nd Independence Day. He spoke at length about a wide range of issues even as making some key announcements.

He talked about the progress that India has made under his government and asserted that its rise is being hailed by the world.

Speaking about the northeast states, PM Modi said that the efforts made by his government have brought the people of northeast closer to Delhi.

"Four years ago, people from northeast used to feel Delhi is far away. In the past four years, we have brought the northeast closer to Delhi," he said.

He added that people were ignoring news about this region earlier.

"Now, when we read about the northeast in the papers, we see villages getting electricity, highways and railways being constructed. New job opportunities have been created and educational institutes are coming up," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the achievements of the region in sports, construction and infrastructure and business.

This was PM Modi's last Independence Day speech since the NDA government came to power in 2014 and ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

(With inputs from IANS)