We can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil but also in a foreign territory if need be, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

"A few months ago, Pakistan, in an act of cowardice, attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue, and the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants," Singh said at a public meeting.

"India's image in the world has become that of a strong nation and we have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory. India has developed this power," he added.

Singh said India wants to maintain a friendly relationship with Pakistan. "But Pakistan is not mending its ways," he said. "I want to assure you that our government will not let India bow its head," Singh further said, as per PTI.

He was addressing a meeting of 'Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh'.

The Army had killed three Pakistani soldiers during cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rawlakot sector, it was reported on December 26, 2017.

The operation was seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel, including an Indian Army Major, by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan succumbed to injuries on Saturday night, taking the death toll in the border firing in Jammu and Kashmir to 11 since Thursday, police said, as per PTI.

While a BSF jawan and a teenaged girl were killed on Thursday, four persons two civilians and one each BSF jawan and Army jawan were killed in the Pakistani firing on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)