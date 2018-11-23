We demolished Babri in 17 min, how long does it take to bring law on Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Ahead of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya, senior party leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that those who oppose construction of Ram temple, it would be difficult for them to even roam around in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons, the senior Shiv Sena leader referred to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, saying, “We demolished Babri in 17 minutes, how long does it take to pass a law?”

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut further pointed that the BJP was in power in Uttar Pradesh, Centre and even in Rashtrapati Bhawan. He asserted that the ruling party must bring a law on construction of Ram temple at the earliest.

Talking about the number constraints for the ruling party in Rajya Sabha, Raut said, “There are many members in Rajya Sabha who are in favour of Ram temple. Those who oppose, it will become difficult for them to roam around in the country.”

The remark by the senior Shiv Sena leader came a day after party supremo Uddhav Thackeray attacked the government over the issue of Ram temple, questioning as to how long people would be fooled with the “Mandir wahin banayenge slogan”.

Thackeray said that during his visit to Ayodhya on November 25, he would "seek an answer" as to how many more elections will people be fooled with the slogan.

In a press conference held earlier, the Shiv Sena supremo had announced a new slogan: Har Hindu ki yahin pukar, pehle Mandir phir Sarkar (Every Hindu has one demand, temple first and then government)”.

The Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of the temple since the party's annual Dussehra rally last month.

The clamour has grown for a law or ordinance on Ram temple after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute till January 2019.