We don't communalise our martyrs: Army after Owaisi's comments on Muslim soldiers

NEW DELHI: A day after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that five out of seven killed in the Sunjuwan military camp attack were Muslims, the Army has reacted sharply saying that the forces do not differentiate on the basis of religion. "We don't communalise martyrs, those making statements don't know the Army well," Lt General Devraj Anbu, GOC Northern Command, said.

Owaisi had claimed that those questioning the loyalty of Muslims and referring to them as 'Pakistani' should take a lesson from Sunjuwan attack as five out of the seven people killed there were Muslims. "We (Muslims) are giving our lives but the terrorists are killing us too as they are not discriminating anybody on the basis of religion. They treat everyone as Indians. But there are many such people in the country who still question our integrity," Owaisi "had said.

Meanwhile, briefing about the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt General Anbu said the 'enemy' is attacking softer targets as they are failing at the borders. "The enemy is frustrated and is trying softer targets. When they fail at borders they attack camps. All 3 groups - HM, JeM or LeT are hand in glove. There's no differentiation, they keep jumping from one Tanzim to other. Anyone who picks up an arm and is against the state, is a terrorist and we'll deal with them," he said.

Concerned over youngsters joining terror outfits, GOC Northern Command said "we need to address this trend. In 2017, we focused on leadership and eliminated it. Social media is also responsible for the increase in terror. It is engaging the youth on a large scale, and I think we need to focus on this issue."