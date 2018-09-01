We don't see anyone as our opponent: RSS on Congress' attack on Sangh Parivar

Mantralyam: Facing criticism from the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has said that its does not consider anyone as its opponent and is guided by national interest.

"Sangh does not treat anyone as its opponent. It works for organising the whole society in the national interest," RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said.

The statement from the senior RSS figure came during the the three-day All India internal coordination meeting of the Sangh Parivar which began at the Raghavendra Math here on Friday.

Arun Kumar said this while responding to frequent criticism by the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of the 'Sangh Parivar'.

When asked about the agenda of the meeting, Kumar said it is aimed at better coordination and takes place twice a year - in September and January.

No specific decisions are taken, he added.



The three-day all India coordination meeting is being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and many senior functionaries from the BJP.

The RSS is holding the three-day all India coordination meeting during which its executive members and the national office bearers of its affiliated organisations will discuss contemporary issues.

Around 200 workers participating in the meeting would share their experiences, views and achievements.

The meeting, being organised at Raghavendra Mutth on the coast of river Tungbhadra, was also addressed by its head Swami Subudendra Teertha.

"With the efforts of all of us, an awareness would be created in the Hindu society and Hindu religion would retain its deserved place," the seer said.

The RSS has earlier thrown indications that it may invite leaders from across the political spectrum including Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury to attend the three-day lecture series of Bhagwat.

(With PTI Inputs)