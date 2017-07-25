close
We have no role in medical scam: BJP

The scam pertains to a Rs 5.60 crore bribe allegedly paid by a medical college to Kerala-based Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for influencing the Medical Council of India.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 17:18

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran has said that neither the party nor the Modi government have any role in a medical scam rocking the state.

"There has been no role of the state BJP or the Centre in this," he wrote amid a probe by the Vigilance Department into the case.

The scam pertains to a Rs 5.60 crore bribe allegedly paid by a medical college to Kerala-based Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for influencing the Medical Council of India. 

Kerala BJP leader R.S. Vinod was sacked from the party after his name surfaced in an internal party report that was leaked to the media.

Rajasekheran distanced the BJP from the scandal.

"It is a case of someone misusing the party label, someone who did it for personal gain. 

Once it came to notice, he was ousted from the party. None except that person has benefited from this and hence the party or its leaders have nothing to do with it."

He said the BJP and its leaders have all along kept a clean record unlike Congress and Left leaders.

He said the BJP will show no mercy to anyone indulging in anything the party does not concur with.

"These are trying times for our party as there have been concerted attempts to tarnish our image and we should be united to face all such attacks and come out with flying colours," says Rajasekheran.

