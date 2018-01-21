We regularly take up issues such as ceasefire violations with Pakistan: Indian High Commissioner

Attari: High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Sunday said that India regularly took up issues like ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

"We want peace on both the sides and want to forget what happened in the past. This assignment (as High Commissioner to Pakistan) is interesting and has own challenges and our major focus is to maintain peace. Also, regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, we are regularly taking up issues such as ceasefire violation with counterparts," he said.

At the same time, Bisaria termed the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border as a "great experience".

"This was the first time I had the opportunity to watch the retreat ceremony. The energy of the crowd was excellent. It was a combination of patriotism and support for peace from both the sides. The atmosphere looked like an India-Pakistan cricket match," he told ANI after watching the retreat ceremony.

A 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Bisaria was appointed by the government as the new Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan in November 2017.

Meanwhile, one civilian was on Sunday killed and another injured when Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling along the International Border (IB) and the LoC in Jammu and Poonch districts, drawing retaliation from Indian forces, an official said, as per PTI.

Also, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for a fourth consecutive day on Sunday by resorting to heavy shelling along the IB and the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Rajouri districts.

On the other hand, an Army jawan, injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan last night, succumbed to injuries today, the police said, adding, with this, the death toll in the border firing in Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday rose to 12.

(With Agency inputs)