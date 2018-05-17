We should work to remain in power for next 50 years: Amit Shah to party workers

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday outlined the roadmap for the 2019 General Elections and exhorted party workers to go all-out in order to ensure that the Modi government returns back to power at the Centre in 2019. Addressing the joint meeting of seven wings of the national working committee of the BJP, he said, "Not only 2019 and 2024, but we have to prepare to remain in power for the next 50 years."

He also said that the aim of the BJP to come back to power in 2019 was to make India a world leader. "Modi government endeavoured to transform the lives of crores of people of India by getting in touch with them directly. All the party morchas have the responsibility of going to their houses to connect with them directly. We have to work towards Antyodaya. This is only possible when the BJP will be in power from panchayat till Parliament. We are an ideology-driven party and all of us have to work in this direction."

Shah further said, "We have to take the achievements of the Modi government to the people, so that we are able to come back to power in 2019 with a bigger mandate than 2014."

Meanwhile, on the government formation in Karnataka, the BJP chief on Thursday hit back at the Congress over its "murder of democracy" accusation. He said that democracy was murdered the moment "desperate" Congress made an "opportunist" offer to the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka for "petty political gains".

The Congress has termed Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government as "murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution".

Responding to the accusation, Shah, in a tweet, said, "The 'murder of democracy' happens the minute a desperate Congress made an 'opportunist' offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka's welfare but for their petty political gains." He also cited the fall in Congress tally from 122 in 2013 to 78 seats this time and said his party's number stood at 104 seats, suggesting that the BJP has the mandate to form the government.

President of the Congress obviously doesn’t remember the glorious history of his party. The legacy of Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Party is the horrific Emergency, blatant misuse of Article 356, subverting the courts, media and civil society. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

Who has the people’s mandate in Karnataka? The BJP, which has won 104 seats. Or Congress which dropped to 78 seats, whose own CM and Ministers lost by big margins.

JD(S) who won only 37 seats and lost their deposits on several others. People are wise to realise. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

BJP legislature party leader Yeddyurappa was on Tuesday sworn in as the CM of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court which refused to stay his swearing-in. He has 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House, eight short of the magic figure of 112. On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S)+, which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively.