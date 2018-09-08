हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

We will come with an absolute majority: BJP chief Amit Shah confident of sweeping 2019 LS polls

A slogan of 'Ajey BJP' (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units.

We will come with an absolute majority: BJP chief Amit Shah confident of sweeping 2019 LS polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come out with an absolute majority in the upcoming 2019 general elections, said party president Amit Shah on Saturday. Expressing confidence of sweeping the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "We will come with an absolute majority. Sankalp ki shakti ko koi parajit nahi kar sakta (No one can defeat the power of determination)."

Shah's statement comes at a key BJP meeting that vowed to work to ensure the party's return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a bigger victory than 2014 when it had won a majority on its own for the first time in its electoral history.

A slogan of 'Ajey BJP' (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units.

They pledged to work for the party's victory in assembly polls in five states and a decision was taken to give extra emphasis on the elections in Telangana, which is likely to go the polls with states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"The BJP is confident of returning to power with more number of seats than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls," a source said.

Shah inaugurated the office-bearers meeting which will be followed by a two-day meeting of the party's national executive. The two-day national executive meeting starting on Saturday will be attended by senior party leaders from across the country. 

The meeting, which will be held in Delhi's Ambedkar International Center, assumes significance due to the upcoming assembly polls in three states, all of where the BJP is in power. The meeting will begin at 3 pm with an address by the party chief Amit Shah.

The 'crucial' executive meeting will conclude with a guidance speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be graced by party veterans such as LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley among others.

Party chiefs of all the BJP-ruled states, all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from the party and other members of the organisation will also attend the meeting.

