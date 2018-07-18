हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aurangabad violence

Weapons used in Aurangabad violence were bought through Flipkart: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that the weapons used in violence in Aurangabad on May 11 were bought through e-retailer Flipkart. He further said that cases have been registered against the companies from where the weapons were bought.

Communal clashes had broken out in multiple areas in Aurangabad on May 11, killing at least two persons and injuring at least 40 others. Six FIRs had been registered and some arrests had been made in connection with the clashes.

While additional forces, including seven companies of State Reserve Police Force and one of riot control police, had been deputed in the area following the violence, internet services were also suspended by the administration for a few days.

The district administration had also clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure banning assembly of people.

The clashes started in Moti Karanja area and spread to Gandhi Nagar, Raja Bazaar, Shah Ganj and Sarafa areas, forcing police to fire in the air and lob teargas shells. Among those injured were seven women and a dozen policemen, including an assistant commissioner of police. Protestors had even set around 100 shops and 80 vehicles on fire.

A top official of Maharashtra Police, Additional DGP Bipin Bihari, had later conceded that the cops failed to prevent and contain the violence. A special investigation team had been formed by Aurangabad police to probe the role of cops during the clashes.

A nine-minute video, which had gone viral, purportedly showed some police personnel walking with rioters during the violence.

According to reports, tension had been brewing in Moti Karanja area of Aurangabad over the preceding days as the municipal corporation was carrying out a drive against illegal water connections. It got a communal colour when an illegal water connection at a place of worship in the area was removed.

