Wear white apron and spend a day as doctor, AIIMS doctors write to PM Modi

Members of AIIMS Resident Doctors Association have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to live their life for one day to understand the amount of stress they take. They have written a letter to the Prime Minister in support of Rajasthan doctors who are protesting for higher pay and promotion.

"We are lucky to have an active PM like you... Now RDA AIIMS requests you to put (on) white apron and spend one day as a government doctor to understand the tremendous amount of pressure we face, the agony of patients who did not get treatment, the dying healthcare system due to lack of resources and infrastructure," AIIMS RDA president Harjit Singh Bhatti wrote in the letter.

"Your one day as a government doctor can be a turning point for the healthcare system as it will restore faith in the medical profession," the letter read.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association urged PM Modi to understand the tremendous pressure on doctors at government hospitals due to the poor infrastructure and misbehaviour of patient's kin during emergency situations.

The letter termed the strike by Rajasthan doctors since December 16 as “helplessness rather than intentional”, citing that the state government arrested 86 doctors by imposing RESMA.

"Their demands were previously accepted by the Rajasthan government but now they refuse to fulfil them, resulting in mistrust and anguish among the hardworking doctors. Please instruct the Rajasthan government to fulfil their promises and stop all atrocities against doctors," it said.